Ultimate top-down cruiser? This classic Ferrari is perfect for warmer months

By Driven • 08/09/2020
When it comes to shopping for that perfect summer cruiser, what do you look for? Style, or driving enjoyment? We'd argue that we've found the best of both worlds with this classic Ferrari. 

Finished in Rosso Red with a Nero Black leather interior, this gorgeous F355 is powered by a 3.5-litre V8 that sends power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. 

According to the listing, this Italian classic has only covered 41,730km in its life, and still looks to be in factory fresh condition because of this. A full service history is also provided upon sale. 

With classic Ferrari models like the F355 appreciating at an impressive rate, you'd not only be buying an incredible drive here, but also an investment that's almost guaranteed to make a positive return. 

We Recommend