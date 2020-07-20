Ultra-rare $2 million Ferrari F40 destroyed in dramatic crash

A rare Ferrari F40 worth more than $2 million crashed during a test drive in Queensland on Friday.

Police said the exotic car “took out several poles” in a dramatic collision on the Beaudesert Nerang Road near Canungra at about 11.30am.

A police spokesman said the occupants were not injured in the crash, and that the driver has not yet been charged with any offences.

Photos of the crash have been published on social media including Twitter and Facebook.

The car involved appears to be a Ferrari F40 worth more than $2 million.

The twin-turbocharged machine was wearing a temporary dealership plate used for test drives.

Two examples of the rare machine are currently listed for sale in Australia – one in Sydney for $2.39 million, and one in Brisbane for $2.7 million.

Less than two dozen examples of the car are kept in Australia.

Built only in left-hand-drive, between 1987 and 1992, the Ferrari F40 is considered a modern classic.

- News.com.au