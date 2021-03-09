Ultra-rare car collection set to fetch big bucks at local auction

Late last year, an impressive car collection crossed the auction block in Auckland, which was headlined by an uber-rare Ford Falcon XY GT which managed to fetch a hefty figure upon sale.

Later this month, Webb's is holding another auction down at the Southward car musuem, and there are a few gems among the bunch, including a speed record-setting Porsche 911 and another super rare Falcon GT-HO.

Falcon GTs of any type command a hefty premium when they come up for sale which is a rare occurrence and rarer still is this one.

This near perfect example of a 1970 Ford XW Falcon GT-HO Phase II 4-door sedan was originally delivered new by Falconer Motors, Toowoomba, Queensland. Dressed in reef green with a dark saddle trim, it has a 4-speed manual transmission (all syncro), a hood scoop to cool the brake master cylinder, front and rear spoilers, five-slot rims and all topped off with a side stripe that concludes with the tyre smokin’ Super Roo kangaroo.

Upon landing in NZ, it was initially registered in Wellington on 3 September 1986. Its first owner kept it for around three months before it moved to Auckland where it passed through a couple of dealers then was sold in 1990 to a Bay of Plenty resident who has owned it continually since.

The other headliner from this auction is the 1983 Porsche 911 Turbo, which once held New Zealand Outright Land Speed Record with Ray Williams at the helm. The car still holds many records including the Outright Speed over the Measured Mile for a Road Registered Car’ and ‘Standing Start Kilometre and Mile.'

In Williams' possession, the 911 Turbo underwent numerous modifications to get it to racing spec, which included a lot of work on the engine. As it sits now, Williams estimates that it'll still have more than 380kW to play with.

The car was retired from active duty after the NZIGP race meeting 7 May 2011, and has more recently been returned to road trim with cage removed, leather

refurbished, seats restored and heaters fitted to the front seats.

Other specialties included the Southward auction include a 1996 HSV GTS-R which is estimated to sell for between $230,000 and $260,000, and a 1969 Holden Monaro GTS which is tipped to fetch over $220,000.

Click here to view the full catalogue