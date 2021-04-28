Ultra-rare electric Mercedes-Benz SLS emerges for sale at $1.6 million

Long before a Tesla was a common sight on the morning commute, electric cars were nothing more than a cool idea, and most mainstream brands were yet to show idea interest in the idea.

Mercedes-Benz was not one of these brands, and decided to reveal an all-electric SLS at the 2012 Paris Motor Show, with production starting in 2013, and limited to just 100 units.

Fast-forward almost a decade, and Mercedes have only released a couple more electric cars since this SLS, and the German brand never managed to sell 100, as production ended at just nine,

Like most electric performance cars, this SLS had one electric motor at each wheel, contributing to peak power and torque figures of 551kW/1,000Nm. Range was rated at 250km from the car's lithium-ion battery.

With a 0-100km/h time of 3.9 seconds, it was 0.3 seconds slower than the SLS AMG Black Series, but managed to claim the title of the world's fastest and most powerful electric series production car of its time.

This particular model that's finished in a rather harsh shade of green was initially delivered to Switzerland, and has clocked up less than 3,800km in its lifetime.

It's now listed for sale in the Netherlands, through RM Sotheby's. While the $1.6 million asking price might seem steep, it's worth noting that it carried a retail price of just below $1 million when new.