Ultra-rare Ferrari Enzo becomes the most expensive car ever sold online

As Covid-19 restrictions hit around the world, public gatherings such as car auctions were shifted to online platforms, which makes the selling process a little more difficult when working with seven-figure vehicles.

Buying a legendary supercar such as a Ferrari Enzo without seeing it in person first is quite a gamble, but someone in America recently forked out almost $4 million on that exact gamble.

According to Ferrari, only 400 Enzos were built between 2002 and 2004, and only 399 of those made it to the public after one was donated to the Vatican in true Italian style.

Because of this limited-production run, and the fact that it was named after the brand's CEO, the Enzo has become one of the most sought-after Ferrari models alongside the F40.

After fetching close to $4 million at the RMSotheby's auction over the weekend, the car claimed the title of being the most expensive car ever sold “in a dedicated online-only collector auction to date”. Ironically, it was almost de-throned by a 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO that sold for $3.5 million just hours afterward.

At the time of sale, the Enzo only had 2,012km on the clock and looked to be in immaculate condition. Despite almost being 20 years old, the V12-powered supercar can compete with modern supercars with a 0-100km/h time of 3.2 seconds.

The mid-mounted 6.0-litre V12 is good for 485kW and 657Nm of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels through an automated manual transmission.

