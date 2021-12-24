Ultra rare Ford Falcon emerges for sale in NZ at $270K

When it comes to expensive Australian-built vehicles, it seems that HSVs have hogged the spotlight in recent years, with the last-generation vehicles selling well into the seven-figure region.

Just recently, a similar-spec Ford emerged for sale in New Zealand, and although it's not going to fetch millions like its supercharged lion-badged rivals have done, it has a hefty price attached.

$270,000 is what Ebbet Hamilton is asking for the black FPV GT F on its lot, and although it isn't from the final generation of Falcons, this FG generation is probably the most well-known.

Powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine, the GT F sends 351kW to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission. Ford nerds will pick up on that power figure as a reference to the Falcon GTs of old.

Just 500 of these FPV GTFs were built in total, with just 50 being offered to New Zealand buyers. With this in mind, it's actually rarer than the HSV GTS-Rs that sell for more.

While this does sound like a hefty price for an old Falcon, it has been reported that GTF build No.1 sold privately in Australia for over the $1 million mark.

