Ultra rare HSV 'Big Banana' sells for $1 million at auction

Classic Australian muscle cars are booming in value, with models built in the 1970s, 1990s and 2010s attracting bids of $1m or more this weekend.

Lloyds Auctions reported a record price for an Australian road car with a $1.3 million result for a Ford Falcon GTHO Phase III finished in “Yellow Glo” with a white vinyl roof.

A collector also spent $50,000 on a digital model of the Falcon, joining the “NFT” trend for electronic artwork.

The classic Falcon was almost usurped by an incredibly rare HSV GTSR W1 ute, one of four built in Holden Special Vehicles’ last days as an Aussie manufacturer.

The ute was passed in for $1.25m, with a sale expected to agreed privately this week.

A more common four-door version of the same car sold for $750,000.

The star of the show for Holden fans was a 1996 HSV VS GTSR with just 86 kilometres on the dash.

With an interior still wrapped in protective plastic, the hot Commodore delivered a $1 million result for its patient owner.

Lee Hames, chief operating officer for Lloyds Auctions, said thousands of Australians could have surprisingly valuable cars in the shed.

“Holdens and Fords continue to appreciate in value,” he said.

“Anything of a limited build, celebrity affiliation, significant history or chrome bumpers just keeps going up in value and we urge any Holden or Ford enthusiast looking for advice to give us a call right now.”

- News.com.au