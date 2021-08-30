Ultra-rare HSV collection expected to fetch eight-figures at auction

A collection of rare Holdens is expected to fetch eight-figures at auction next month.

Following the record-breaking $1 million sale of one of four special HSV utes in January, Lloyds Auctions has listed another Maloo GTSR W1, among a group of eye-catching HSVs.

This example with 19 kilometres on the odometer is finished in yellow paint that matches an original 1996 HSV VS GTSR with 86 kilometres on the clock, as well as a customised HSV GTSR W1 sedan that represents one of Australia’s last muscle cars.

As the final machine offered by HSV, the supercharged W1 represented the ultimate V8-powered Holden Commodore. The car was never officially offered to the public as a ute – or in the light yellow paint shown here.

The colour in question is XU3 Yellah, which was the factory colour for the VS GTSR, but would've had to been on special order for three VFs here.

Lee Hames, chief operating officer for Lloyds Auctions, said the collection received more than $1 million in bids within 24 hours of going online.

“These vehicles are extremely rare, and we are unlikely to see them come through auction again,” he said.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if a museum or Holden themselves purchased them to preserve history, I just hope they get to stay in Australia.”

Some Australian classics have attracted international attention from the likes of McLaren boss Zak Brown, who owns a Holden V8 Supercar driven to victory in the Bathurst 1000 by Garth Tander and Nick Percat.

The fourth showstopper in the auction was a special show car developed for the 2004 Sydney Motor Show.

Pitched as the HSV GTSR Prototype Concept Coupe, the Monaro-based machine was touted as a racing alternative to the likes of Porsche’s 911 GT3 Carrera Cup cars.

The GTSR Prototype won plenty of attention from muscle car fans, but didn’t attract enough investment to go into production.

Which means just one example exists, making the orange coupe one of the most collectable Holdens of the modern era.

- News.com.au