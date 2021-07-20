Ultra-rare Nissan Skyline GT-R sells for $800K at auction

It's arguably the most iconic car to ever come out of Japan, so there's no wonder why R34 GT-R prices are shooting through the roof as they start to become legal to import into the US.

Just a few years ago, you would be able to buy an R34 GT-R in reasonable condition for around $60,000, but those days are a distant memory with American buyers exponentially driving up prices.

We first saw the effects of the American market on the R32 GT-Rs, which were once plentiful at $20K, and are now hard to find for less than six figures.

Less than a month ago, we were left shocked after a Midnight Purple R34 GT-R sold for $450,000 at an auction over in America, but that record was smashed just last week by another GT-R.

The R34 record now sits with a 2002 V-Spec II Nur model, one that Nissan supposedly only built 718 of. Pair this with a racing engine block, larger turbos, and a unique interior trim, and you've got a recipe for an extremely valuable Skyline.

On top of this incredible exclusively, this GT-R was never actually registered on the road, and has a grand total of 10km on the clock. This means that it has been tucked away in a garage for the last 20 years — a true shame.

Arguably the only benefit here is that the buyer will effectively be getting their hands on a brand new R34 GT-R, something that would only truly be possible through the invention of time travel.