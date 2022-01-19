Ultra-rare Nissan Skyline tipped to fetch over $3 million at auction

As far as Nissan's performance cars go, the GT-R represents the pinnacle for most, and only adding to this is the Skyline GT-Rs of yesteryear that have come to be loved by the masses.

Out of all the Skylines, the most famous run came between the R32 and R34 models, with the R33 being somewhat of an ugly duckling between the R32's Bathurst victory and the R34's Fast and Furious fame.

Despite this reputation, the R33 GT-R has since become just as much of a cult phenomenon as the other two, and because of this, R33 GT-R prices have skyrocketed in a similar fashion.

Sitting right at the top of the R33 GT-R range is the famed NISMO 400R, which is not only one of the rarest cars to ever come from Nissan, but it's arguably the coolest of all time.

Of the 40 NISMO 400R that were produced in 1996, just 19 and said to still exist, and while Midnight Purple might be the most famous GT-R colour, this was the last GT-R to ever be painted Deep Marine Blue, which was another fan favourite.

Powered by a 2.8-litre RB engine, the 400R got its name from the 400HP (298kW) that this engine produced, which was sent to all four wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

Not only is this car ultra rare, but there are a lot of NISMO parts that only featured on this car, and weren't able to be purchased separately.

An example of this are the NISMO LMGT2 wheels that feature on this car. While these wheels have since been reproduced, this extremely sought-after size was only offered on the 400R, and these wheels have been known to sell for over $20,000 per set.

Considering this, it's little surprise that the seller is asking a small fortune for the car, but the current asking price of over $3 million is probably out of reach for most Skyline enthusiasts.