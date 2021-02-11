Ultra-rare rally-bred Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution emerges for sale in NZ

Back when rallying was in its peak, almost every manufacturer was trying to get a slice of WRC victory, which meant that homologation specials weren't uncommon.

These days, homologation specials are few and far between, but given the success of Toyota's GR Yaris, were hoping to see them make more of a resurgence on the mainstream market.

One of the coolest homologation specials ever produced is the Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution, which was built so that Mitsubishi was able to compete in the Dakar Rally.

Not only was Mitsubishi able to win the rally with the Pajero Evolution, but enthusiasts also won as they got the opportunity to buy a rally-bred SUV capable of conquering all terrains.

Basically built from the ground up, these Pajero Evos are different from regular Pajeros. This is down to the serious rally suspension at all four corners, beefy V6 engine, and incredibly wide body panels.

Under the hood sits this 3.5-litre V6 engine that makes a handsome 206kW. While this isn't a lot by today's standards, it's more than enough to propel the SUV across the desert sands at serious speeds.

As with all cars that were homologated for racing, a very limited number of these Evos were produced. Just 2500 left the factory destined for the street.

Click here to view the listing.