Unexpected options

New Zealanders are probably familiar with both the Peugeot and Segway brands, but not everyone is up to speed with all the offerings of these quirky manufacturers in 2022.

PEUGEOT

It’s a closely guarded secret, but Peugeot isn’t just a French carmaker. In fact, Peugeot lays claim to the title of the oldest motorcycle manufacturer in the world. Mind, blown!

Dating back to the company’s founding in 1898, Peugeot has always had a hand in the two-wheel game as its original company name Automobiles & Cycles Peugeot confirms.

As an early pioneer of motorcycling, we can thank Peugeot for introducing the world to the 45-degree V-twin engine in 1905.

Despite long abandoning the full-size motorcycle market, the Peugeot brand still retains a foothold in the two-wheeled world with a small selection of scooters.

The stylish scooter options start at the moped size with Kisbee 50 ($2990) which offers simple scooter styling and is followed by the neo-retro styled Django ($3990).

The middle of the range offers plenty of options from the 125cc Tweet and Tweet Pro through to the 169cc Belville.

With the market leader pushing hard in the neo-retro sphere, it is unsurprising that Peugeot’s flagship is also within this market. At 150cc, the Django 150 offers the same stunning French design it is hard to pass up a larger capacity option like the $5990 Django 150.

SEGWAY

I know what you’re thinking. Segway? Aren’t they the guys behind those awkward two-wheeled mall cop outfits? Yep, you’d be right about that, but these days there is so much more to the Segway brand than personal mobility options.

These days, Segway has a whole Powersports division catering to both the quad bike and side-by-side market with some seriously cool bits of kit.

Perhaps the biggest departure from Segway’s perceived image is the Villain side by side, a 1000cc 78kW/93.5Nm ripper with long-travel suspension that looks just as ready to take on the Dakar Rally as it does the local beach and backcountry of NZ.

It's not all about big boys' toys. Segway also offers more practical vehicles in the form of the Fugleman UTV and Snarler quad ranges. Offering tremendous value for money and coming straight from the dealer equipped with a winch to make light work of the toughest tasks, Segway is probably the biggest surprise in the powersports market today.