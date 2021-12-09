Unfortunate parking incident results in Ford F-250 sitting on top of Chevy C8 Corvette

We all know someone who isn't the best at parking. You know, those people who can't for the life of them back into a park, or choose to park far away over attempting to parallel.

This parking fail moment involves a Ford F-250 Super Duty driver, who has us all asking how they passed their driving test, as it drives on top of a Chevrolet C8 Corvette.

These images were shared on the Facebook page of C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends), and were taken at a carpark somewhere in the US. They perfectly demonstrate what can go wrong when you're not paying attention.

It’s hard to know exactly what happened here but it looks as if the driver of the F-250 Super Duty was either trying to reverse into the car park, or was pulling out of it.

The F-250 driver clearly misjudged the situation as they drove over the driver’s side front corner of the Corvette, not stopping until the front of the C8 was resting between the truck’s axles.

Police weren't too impressed when they attended the scene, and if the incident was the fault of the Ford driver, at least that they stuck around for the police to arrive.

But it's clear their insurance company won’t be too happy about it, that's for sure.