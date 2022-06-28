Untamed, Resolute and Untold: New Mini Edition models coming to NZ

Mini's new Edition models are coming to New Zealand, and they're set to land in the country later this year.

The three special editions feature custom exterior and interior touches as well as additional equipment for the Mini range.

Resolute Edition for the Hatch (including the fully-electric Mini Electric Hatch) and Convertible, the Untold Edition for the Clubman, and the Exclusive Edition for the Countryman. Each special edition has its own model-specific characteristics with body paint finishes and alloy wheels, high-quality interior design and exclusive decorative elements for the exterior and interior.

The Mini Hatch, available with three-doors and five-doors, alongside the Mini Convertible, will be offered in the Resolute Edition, for the Cooper, Cooper S, and Cooper SE powertrain variants.

The Resolute Edition will bring exterior features like the Rebel Green paint that was previously reserved for the JCW, along with a Pepper White roof and mirror caps (black soft roof and mirror caps for the Convertible). There'll also be Resolute Bronze accents for the Cooper S and SE.

View Mini listings on Driven

Buyers will have the option of 18-inch Pulse Spoke Black and 17-inch Tentacle spoke black alloy wheels, with the electric Cooper SE getting its own 17-inch Electric Collection Spoke design.

The interior will feature black pearl, light chequered leatherette sports seats, Nappa leather sports steering wheel and ambient light on all models. An optional Mini Yours Leather Lounge package comes in carbon black with a Union Jack motif on the headrests.

The Mini Clubman with the Untold Edition is available for the Cooper, Cooper S, Cooper D, Cooper SD and JCW powertrains.

The exterior colour is sage green with a dark green shade for the plastic cladding, refined brass accents, and sportier design elements on the front and rear bumpers.

But topping things off is a model-specific set of 18-inch Untold spoke alloy wheels finished in jet black and refined brash. There's also the option of a black roof and mirror caps, together with a piano black finish for the handles, tailpipes, Mini logos, and lettering.

Inside, the standard Mini Yours Leather Lounge is in sage green with upholstery and refined brass accents to match the exterior. As standard, there are sports seats, a Nappa leather sports steering wheel, adaptive LED headlights, as well as the excitement and interior light packages.

The Mini Countryman SUV in all Cooper, Cooper D, Cooper S, Cooper SD, and Cooper SE ALL4 variants are offered in the Mini Untamed Edition.

The exterior is painted a metallic shade of momentum grey along with the ALL4 trim. Frozen bluestone is used for the profile graphics and emblems. The roof, mirror caps, roof rails, and light housings are painted in black with extra dark-themed features in the optional piano black exterior as an option. There are also 18-inch Untamed alloy wheels that feature burnished surfaces.

Inside, custom door sills have the Untamed logo, which is also featured on the seats, steering wheel, and floor mats. The upholstery is a shade of highland green with blue and green stitching on the sports seats and frozen blue metallic, arctic silver metallic, and high gloss black accents. The Untamed Edition also comes standard with the light and excitement packages.

But that's not all folks, Mini buys who want additional features for any of the Edition models can get the optional comfort, driver assistance, and connected packages, as well as individual options like the Steptronic sport automatic transmission, adaptive chassis, and the panoramic glass roof.

The full lineup is available to order now with arrivals kicking off in late 2022 and pricing starting at $52,450 for the five-door Mini Cooper Resolute Hatch.