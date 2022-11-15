Update on Turners Te Rapa Burglary

Turners Auto has provided an update about the break-in at Turners Te Rapa on November 5th.

All 3 vehicles have been recovered in Huntly. 2 of them were damaged considerably.

All Turners sites have security systems, and images were captured from that evening of the person believed to be directly involved in this crime.

Turners would like to talk to this person or find out who he and the other two people who assisted him that evening are.

If you know who these people are or know anything about this crime, then please contact Turners on 0800 887 637 or the police on 105, and quote case number 221106/2871.

Turners would like to thank everyone in advance for their support in holding criminals to account.