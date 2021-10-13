Updated MG ZS EV revealed with fresh looks, and more electric range

A new and improved version of New Zealand's cheapest electric vehicle has been revealed.

Now the brand has revealed an updated version in Europe.

Headlining the revised electric vehicle are two new variants with bigger batteries, increased driving range, new looks and boosted tech.

Leading the charge is a new 72kWh battery version that boosts driving range to about 440km.

This is a huge jump over the current version’s 44.5kWh battery that provides 263km of range.

The increased range puts the updated ZS EV in the same ballpark as the accomplished Hyundai Kona EV and the Kia Niro.

A cheaper version equipped with a 51kWh battery is also in the works. This variant will have a driving range of up to 318km.

MG has made several styling changes including new LED headlights and a revised rear bumper and wheel design. The company has removed the grille from the current version and replaced it with a continuous surface to bring its look into line with other electric vehicles.

A new smartphone connectivity feature has been added that allows users to control climate, security and charging functions via an app.

Currently, the MG ZS is priced from $48,990 in New Zealand, but that gets pushed down to just $40,365 when the EV rebate is used.

Other upgrades include a new instrument cluster and improved infotainment tech.

The current MG ZS EV makes about 105kW of power and 353Nm. Instant torque is the key to an EV’s performance and the MG has peppy acceleration off the mark.

MG hasn’t revealed if the updated version gets a boost in performance.

- News.com.au