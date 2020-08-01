Urus SUV is taking Lamborghini to new heights

Think Lamborghini is a supercar maker? Think again.

The Urus SUV is now the company’s single biggest-seller. Lamborghini’s global sales of 8205 in 2019 were an all-time record for the marque and 60 per cent of those were Urus models.

The SUV has just hit the milestone figure of 10,000 – after only two years on sale.

Watch: Sam Wallace (plus baby) tests the Lamborghini Urus

The Huracan, formerly the most popular Lamborghini, took four years to reach that figure. The Gallardo took seven.

Neither of the supercar models had a production-delaying pandemic to deal with, either.

The rapid growth of Urus sales has forced Lamborghini to expand: its headquarters is now twice as large, covering 160,000 square metres, including the dedicated manufacturing line for the Urus.

Urus number 10,000 is destined for a Russian buyer and finished in a stealth colour called Nero Noctis Matt.

It sports the carbon fibre exterior package and additional carbon elements for the customised black/orange interior created by Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme.

The appeal of purist models is not lost on Lamborghini, though: it has just launched a version of the Huracan that ditches the AWD system in favour of old-school RWD, including a new Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) “calibrated to achieve the rear-wheel slip that optimises the car’s traction and agility when exiting a corner”.

So yes, it does big skids.