Ute accessories: picking up something extra

ARB Base Rack

ARB is a big name in ute accessories, but the very first product company founder Anthony Brown designed and built in the 1970s was a roof rack.

The company has evolved and innovated over the years (including the introduction of revolutionary round tube racks) and its very latest is the Base Rack, which is focused on high strength and integration, with a new “dovetail” mounting system that makes attaching and removing loads faster and easier.

Extruded aluminium-beam construction means the Base Rack is strong enough to do without a supporting subframe and can be mounted close to the roof.

Each beam is a single box piece of with additional internal bracing; further strength comes from running the internal cross beams perpendicular to the length of the rack and vehicle. This means shorter beams, more rigidity and virtually no flex, says ARB.

The Base Rack is suitable for up to 200kg and is especially well-suited to lower-clearance areas.

Utemaster Centurion Canopy

Canopies are a must-have for many ute owners, but one of the big problems with most products that are constructed from glass fibre or plastic is restricted access, because the glass areas need to be kept small to maintain structural integrity.

Utemaster’s Centurion Canopy goes to the next level with aluminium construction, which allows 200kg loading on top, full-width side-access doors and no obstruction along the wellside. In fact, the company claims the Centurion is the “most accessible canopy in the world”.

Security is provided by concealed latches that mean the doors are locked on both sides, making them much harder to pry open. Built-in rain channels also send water away from the inside of the tray when they’re opened in bad weather.

