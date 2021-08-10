Ute-chopped Bentley Flying Spur is an exercise in luxurious practicality

As far as luxurious utes go, Volkswagen's Amarok is the closest we've got ever since Mercedes-Benz decided to pull the X-Class a couple of years back.

While these leather seat-equipped workhorses might seem luxurious compared to a Hilux, they still haven't got anything on this Bentley Flying Spur that has been converted into a hay hauler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DC Customs (@dccustoms_uk)

Click here to view all Bentley listings on DRIVEN

Built by UK-based workshop called DC Customs, the conversion has been done to an incredible standard, although the rear tray only looks wide enough to house a casket.

Starting out with a standard Flying Spur, the roof was chopped off, and the rear section was lopped off to create space for the rear tray. DC Customs reportedly had to lower the rear shocks by 2-inches to make room for the cargo area.

As for the rest of the Bentley, it has been painted in an eye-catching two-tone scheme comprising mostly of purple with a silver strip down the bonnet. It also gets a custom body kit comprising of new bumpers and side skirts.

In the rear, the tray has been finished with polished wood, and almost looks like something you'd expect to see on a luxurious yacht. This rear area also features a few storage cabinets in the rear.

It's unclear what DC Customs plans to do with this 'Decadence', but we can imagine that it'll probably end up being a promotional vehicle of some sort.