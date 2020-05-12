Ute wars: Nissan's new off-road weapon undercuts Ford Ranger Raptor by 10 grand

Pricing for the latest contender in the increasingly popular 'off-road super ute' stakes has been confirmed.

The Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior will land in New Zealand later this year with a starting price of $74,990. That price doesn't include on-road costs, but it does include a five year/150,000km factory warranty.

With the Holden Colorado HSV SportsCat now on the rocks (making them a half-decent bargain right now), the Warrior's clear rival is the popular Ford Ranger Raptor.

Like the Raptor, the N-Trek was also developed in Australia. In this case it was (perhaps ironically) put together by Premcar, a tuning firm born out of the ashes of Ford Performance Vehicles.

Premcar made a bunch of changes to the N-Trek. These include comprehensive changes to suspension geometry, a wider and longer overall footprint, taller rideheight, all-terrain Cooper Discoverer rubber, a bash plate, LED lightbar, and a muscly new body.

Premcar sadly didn't touch the Nissan Navara's 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel, which still makes 140kW of power and 450Nm of torque ... a touch south of the Ranger Raptor 2.0-litre's 157kW/500Nm.

Still, the changes are enough to place the N-Trek and Raptor neck and neck on paper, with the $10,000 deficit in price perhaps enough to swap people away from the Ford and into the driver's seat of the Nissan.

DRIVEN crossed the Tasman late last year to sample the N-Trek, and found it to be a very capable companion on some of Victoria's dusty off-road trails.

The N-Trek is likely to be one of the last new models added to the Navara line-up, with a new generation of the double-cab ute (co-developed by Mitsubishi) on its way.

To view Nissan Navaras listed for sale on DRIVEN, click here