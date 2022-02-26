Utemaster: Luck of the drawer

Utemaster reckons it has come up with a unique design of wellside drawer that’s every bit as practical and strong as traditional designs – but doesn’t require permanent drilling in the drilling and can be easily removed when the user needs more deck space.

Typically, drawers are fitted by drilling and bolting through the floor of the wellside, which leaves permanent holes in the floor.

Utemaster’s design attaches to the existing factory mounting points (the same ones used for its Centurion Canopy).

The twin drawers have a combined load rating of 200kg and an opening of 950mm beyond the drawer shell. There’s a loadable platform on top for transporting larger items, and a rail around the edge with cutouts that can be used as tiedown points.

But if the user needs to carry larger items on occasion, the drawers can easily be removed to liberate the full-size tray again.

The drawers are available with Utemaster’s other accessory products via the online builder at utemaster.co.nz, where customers can configure and order equipment for specific ute models.