V8 who? Audi RS6 reported to get RS e-tron electric power

With 441kW and 800Nm of torque, it has always felt like Audi's latest RS6 was the grand finale of its iconic twin-turbo engines that many have loved for so long.

But with the German brand committing to becoming an entirely electric brand before 2030, things are going to have to change, and high-polluting V8s seem to be first on the chopping board.

A recent report out of England suggests that Audi is working on an electric version of the RS6, dubbed the RS6 e-tron, and it could be hitting showrooms as early as 2023.

Given the sheer size of the current e-tron GT, and the fact that Porsche has already released a Cross Turismo version of its electric Taycan, the writing is on the wall for an e-tron Avant.

Backing this claim up, Autocar recently stated that “Audi bosses have all but confirmed that an estate version is on the way”.

In terms of performance, the RS e-tron GT betters the figures of the current RS6 Avant by offering 475kW and 830Nm, allowing it to hit 100km/h in around three seconds flat.

Thanks to its electric architecture, this RS6 e-tron would have enormous amounts of luggage space, so practicality will not be an issue.