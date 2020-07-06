Valet destroys Tesla Model S while testing performance in a parking lot

While valet services may take the stress out of parking, one employee over in America has given the general public even more reason not to trust their services after a $100K Tesla was destroyed.

According to a report, the accident happened at a resort over in San Antonio, and the valet driver reportedly tried to test out the performance of the Model S in a parking lot, and unsurprisingly, ended up in a concrete wall.

Before the collision, the driver reportedly put the car into Cheetah Launch Mode, which lowers the front suspension to give better aerodynamics during the launch.

Unfortunately, the launch only lasted a brief second or two as the Model S slammed into a curb before launching over a small ditch and into the concrete wall before coming to rest.

In the case of this collision, it was undoubtedly driver error, as the valet's reaction time didn't match the acceleration of the Tesla, meaning that he wasn't able to make the tight turn in time.

Thanks to Tesla's Sentry Mode system, the whole incident was caught on camera, but the footage has since been removed from Reddit. Leading us to believe that things are getting serious.

Alongside Sentry Mode, these Model S' also have a Valet Mode for this very reason. This mode lets the owner choose which features can be activated for a certain time period, limiting the likelihood of something like this happening.