Very first Ford Shelby Mustang GT350 R prototype being auctioned off again

The first-ever 1965 Shelby GT350 R Prototype is set to be auctioned off early next year.

The auction will take place in January at Mecum’s Kissimmee, Florida sale, giving collectors a chance to buy a truly special part of automotive history.

The car was built under the keen eye of Carroll Shelby, and was the first ever 1965 Ford Shelby GT350 production car and prototype. It served as a test car for Shelby American engineers and led to the 34 customer R models that would eventually be produced.

The car, however, ended up being campaigned during the 1965 SCCA racing season, winning 10 events. It was driven by numerous legends, including Ken Miles, and interestingly, it is also the first-ever Shelby Mustang to win a race.

As one of the most decorated Mustangs in automotive history, this Shelby Mustang GT350R Prototype upholds an important reputation for carmakers, engineers, and fans alike,” says Aaron Shelby, grandson of Carroll Shelby.

“Its history of high-performance, innovative design features, and timeless aesthetic makes this vehicle a marvel for auto enthusiasts, and we are delighted to have taken part in shaping the future of car making and racing. The sale of this vehicle offers a novel opportunity for a buyer to experience the ingenuity and legacy that is second to none.”

Eventually, the car was dubbed the “Flying Mustang”, as it seemed to have spent a lot of time in the air. It was immortalised on the cover of Car & Driver Magazine in 1966.

Since retiring from racing, the car has passed through a number of hands. It also ended up getting lot for a short period of time, and turned up again in Mexico in 1989 before being displayed at the Shelby American Museum in Colorado for 14 years. Collector John Atzbach then bought it in 2010 and commissioned a full restoration that took four years to complete.

It's currently in its 1965 condition, and is expected to sell for a record-setting price. Just last year, it became the highest priced vehicle sold by Mecum when it was auctioned off for $3.85 million as part of the John Atzbach Collection in July 2020.