Video footage of a hidden mobile speed camera raises questions of revenue raising

A mobile speed camera parked discreetly between two cars on a busy road in Sydney’s inner west has sparked outrage among local residents.

Footage of the vehicle parked on Lyons Road was captured by a disgruntled driver on Sunday and sent to 2GB’s Ben Fordham, who on Monday accused the state government of “blatant revenue-raising” in an angry on-air spray.

Fordham revealed that in the past year NSW motorists paid a whopping $73 million in speeding fines – $46 million of which came from drivers driving just 10 kilometres over the legal limit.

“If speed is the biggest killer, focus your efforts on people who are knowingly doing the wrong thing – not those travelling a few kilometres over the limit,” Mr Fordham said.

Mr Fordham took aim at the current camera warning system in NSW, which sees signage displayed on top of all mobile cameras, but no warning signs displayed on the road ahead of time.

Signs were added to the roof of all mobile cameras in February this year after the state government controversially removed all speed camera warning signs in 2020.

The move saw fines soar by 750 per cent, with 332,900 people stung for travelling 10 kilometres over the limit, up from 38,000 the previous year.

However, Mr Fordham claimed that even the updated and partially relaxed system didn’t go far enough in supporting motorists.

“The warning signs aren’t doing their job … is that because (the government) are addicted to the revenue … because it’s easy money?” he asked.

“Right now it’s (like) Where’s Wally trying to find the sings.”

When contacted for comment, Minister of Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said the car was parked legally.

“We’ve listened to the community which is why we have signs on all cars,” she said.

However, former Minister for Roads Duncan Gay said the old system – which had warnings placed 250 and 50 metres before a camera and 50 meters after – was fairer for motorists.

“People … would see the warnings and think ‘these guys are out there, I’d better be careful’”, he said.

Opposition leader Chris Minns said he would bring back the three-tiered warning system in the event he was elected Premier next year.

“The government is still being sneaky … it’s revenue-raising on a giant scale straight from the pockets of working families right when they can least afford it,” Mr Minns said.

Mr Fordham declared he believed the question around speed signage would become an issue for Dominic Perrottet, tipping the Premier to reinstate the old warning system before the state election next March.

“I won’t be surprised if he turns the partial backflip into a full backflip before the next election,” he said.

