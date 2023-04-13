Virtual English bulldog features in future Chinese and German Mini EV models

Mini has "reimagined" its modern-day mascot for the Auto Shanghai international trade fair (18-27 April). "Spike", a stylised bulldog, has been a symbol for the Mini brand since the launch of the modern BMW-era Mini in 2001.

But Spike has now evolved into a digital presence within the dashboard of the Mini Concept Aceman, foreshadowing both the production Aceman and "the digital world of the new model family" as an intelligent personal assistant, says Mini.

The Concept Aceman/Spike combo previews the new dashboard layout for future Mini models. The large circular central display of previous Minis is retained, but it's now a completely digital display integrated with the rest of the dashboard.

“Mini will always be synonymous with emotions and remarkable experiences,” says Oliver Heilmer, head of Mini Design. “That’s why we are now taking Spike into the future as a digital character. And he is not just a design experiment – he is becoming a characterful companion for the user experience.”

The new virtual Spike will also be previewed as a physical art toy at the Concept Aceman display in Shanghai.

Aceman is a new pure-electric compact-SUV that will be revealed in full production form in 2024 and go on sale in 2025. It will be built alongside the all-new Mini Elctric in China, fitting underneath the Countryman in the lineup - although it's thought Aceman will be a similar size to the current Countryman.

That will make room for the new Countryman BEV (above), which has grown 130mm in length and will be revealed at the end of this year.

Currently available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), the new Countryman will be BEV-only, with a 65kWh battery and dual motors providing 230kW and all-wheel drive (a first for Mini). Estimated range is 450km.

Mini says the new Countryman combines "locally emission-free electromobility with the greatest possible environmental compatibility in production as well". This includes dispensing with decorative elements in the exterior and interior and manufacturing the cast light-alloy wheels from up to 70 per cent secondary aluminium.

The surfaces of the dashboard, steering wheel, vehicle headliner/floor and floor mats are made of recycled polyester, obtained from PET bottles and carpet remnants.

Countryman will also be the first Mini produced exclusively in Germany.

The BMW Group's "green plant" at Leipzig includes four 190m-tall wind turbines. In the Battery Farm, up to 700 second-life high-voltage batteries from BMW i3 vehicles are used to store energy.