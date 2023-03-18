Volkswagen aims to bring ID EV technology to the masses with small hatchback

Volkswagen is set to introduce an affordable battery electric vehicle (BEV) with performance to rival turbocharged petrol performance models in the near future. The brand has unveiled its new ID. 2all concept car in Europe, presenting a new electric hatchback similar in size to the VW Polo. Due to go into production in 2025, the model offers similar performance to the outgoing VW Polo GTI. The electric hatchback concept sends 166kW to the front tyres, enough to reach 100km/h in less than seven seconds. The battery offers up to 450 kilometres of range.

Riding on 20-inch alloys, the car has a crisp look that will be the face of VW’s next-gen models. The interior represents a step beyond the brand’s current models, promising to be more user-friendly while making better use of recycled materials.

VW says the model will deliver its latest tech – including “travel assist” driver assistance functions, and matrix headlights for “less than 25,000 euros”, which translates to a NZ$45,000 price.

The model will be significantly cheaper than the VW ID.4 that is heading for New Zealand showrooms this year. It will also spawn an SUV-shaped spin-off similar to the VW T-Cross, a car likely to share front-wheel-drive underpinnings that will represent a departure from the rear-drive VW ID.3 and its Cupra Born cousin. Cupra has just confirmed NZ pricing and specification for the Born, which starts at $79,990 and offers 170kW/310Nm.

The new hatch is one of 10 fresh electric VW models due to reach production by 2026.

VW aims for more than half of US sales to be all-electric models by 2030, with European sales figures closer to 80 per cent.

The ID.2all probably won't be on VW NZ's hotlist for now; it's still working hard to get the ID.4 into local showrooms, with pricing announced but supply still to come.

Nor will the ID.2all's Polo-like format hold immediate appeal, given the once-popular hatchback has been dropped from the brand's Kiwi lineup. But an ultra-modern pure-electric hatch for much less than $50k would certainly be food for thought.

For now, the closest thing to a BEV hot hatch for Kiwis will be the Cupra Born (above). It's now confirmed that prices start at $79,990, for a model with 170kW/310Nm and 0-100km/h in 7.0 seconds. Range from the 77kWh battery is 511km. The brand says it'll be in NZ "mid-2023".