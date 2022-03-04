Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ first electric offering for New Zealand

The all-new Multivan Plug-In Hybrid landing here in May, represents the very first electrified offering from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, New Zealand.

It also bears the unmistakable genes of the world’s best-known van design.

The brand new T7 platform has evolved from a long-standing heritage and pays homage to the DNA of its Kombi predecessor while providing an electric solution to suit Kiwi families, says general manager of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles New Zealand, Kevin Richards.

“The iconic design has undergone evolutionary development, that ushers in a new era for the brand and for mobility.

“This iteration’s high-tech features and flexibility gives busy families especially, solutions to today's rapidly changing transport needs,” says Richards.

With up to seven seats, the Multivan PHEV assumes more than ever the key role of the variable all-rounder. Designed above all for families and active, sporty people, its completely new seating and cargo space system accommodates countless mobility scenarios.

This seventh generation is also the most progressive Multivan ever, launching with a Plug-in hybrid solution that can deliver lower emissions while still providing the range assurance needed to tackle long journeys and New Zealand roads.

The PHEV technology provides travel for distances up to 42km on pure electric, making the majority of school drop-offs and work commutes environmentally ‘guilt-free’ too.

Pricing for the family model starts from $78,800 plus on road costs. Coupled with the government’s Clean Car Discount, the Family variant will qualify for a rebate which ultimately enables a price-point to spec that puts the Multivan head and shoulders above the competition.

Many more details, specs and model information will follow in May, but given pre-sale demand, Volkswagen is recommending customers Register Your Interest now to be part of Commercial Vehicles’ first electric foray into New Zealand.