Volkswagen confirms monster V8-powered SUV for NZ

Volkswagen will launch its most powerful SUV model yet as part of a concerted play for luxury buyers.

The Touareg V8 TDI R-Line model will arrive late this year powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo diesel V8 putting out 310kW of power and an enormous 900Nm of torque.

This is a similar power figure to the iconic Audi SQ7, which pumps out a heft 320kW and 900Nm from its version of the 4.0-litre twin turbo lump.

The company hopes the monster Touareg, which it claims can reach 100km/h in just 4.9 seconds, will help lure customers from German luxury brands, including those it owns.

The brand has been at pains to point out that the Touareg shares its basic underpinnings with SUVs produced by the VW Group’s luxury brands Audi, Porsche and Bentley.

And when it arrives, the flagship model is likely to share their six-figure asking prices.

The new engine will deliver maximum torque from a low 1250pm, making it ideal for towing boats and horse floats. Volkswagen claims it will use just 7.3 litres of fuel per 100km, better than some leading hatchbacks.

Unlike most luxury SUVs, the Touareg isn’t available with a third-row of seats, making it less attractive for families.

The V8 R-Line will only be available in a limited production run, and is set to land in New Zealand towards the end of June according to Volkswagen.

- News.com.au