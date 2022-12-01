Volkswagen Instagram blunder causes chaos among fans

Thousands of eagle-eyed car enthusiasts have been left in stitches after German car manufacturer Volkswagen made a comical oversight on one of its social media pages.

Those who spotted the hilarious gaffe eagerly shared their findings online this week where many speculated “how did marketing miss that?”

Photos across the Volkswagen Italia Instagram account have been flooded in recent days after the brand’s URL ended up on a meme page over the “hilarious” detail.

One unfortunate feature brought the crowd in: hidden in Volkswagen Italia, when joined together, is the word genitalia.

Amused social media users have now begun encouraging the brand not to change its URL. “Please don’t change the handle name,” one respondent begged.

Others suggested including some punctuation in the domain name might have been a good idea.

“A well placed _ might have helped,” one wrote.

Another suggested a slight rebrand was the way to go.

“Better to modify to ‘Volkswagen italy’,” they wrote.

Many urged people to stop commenting the word “genitalia” out of concern it would cause the brand to change its URL.

“Y’all shut up you’re gonna make them change their handle,” one wrote.

"I love the Instagram handle,” another said.

The minor blunder may just work out favourably for the brand, with some tagging friends and encouraging them to buy a Volkswagen car.

- news.com.au