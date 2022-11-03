Volkswagen is ditching touch steering wheel buttons

Volkswagen is ditching touch steering wheel buttons in favour of real, physical buttons.

Volkswagen's CEO, Thomas Schäfer, posted on LinkedIn that the automaker is "sharpening our portfolio and our design, plus creating a new simplicity in operating our vehicles. For example, we are bringing back the push-button steering wheel! That’s what customers want from VW.”

Honda was the first automaker to backtrack on touch buttons, replacing them with a physical volume knob on the 10th generation Civic. Now, it appears VW will follow suit.

Volkswagen first introduced the touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons in the Golf, but they quickly made their way into models such as the Arteon, ID. Buzz, ID.4, and Tiguan.

But now, Schäfer has realised that touch buttons aren't what the customers want and the company will revert back to easy-to-use physical buttons.

It's unsure when these changes will take place, but they'll likely happen as part of a mid-cycle update or model-year change.

VW hasn't made any mention of the touch buttons found elsewhere on the dashboard, but Schäfer did mention stepping up the brand’s electrification efforts.

He said VW plans to launch 10 new electric vehicles by 2026.

“One thing is clear: We are continually working on offering our customers what they really want,” Schäfer wrote. “#Volkswagen will be the love brand once more!”