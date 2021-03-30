Volkswagen is seemingly serious about changing its name to 'Voltswagen'

It's no secret that Volkswagen is serious about electric vehicles. The German marque is investing more than $50 billion in building six new battery plants across Europe, to power its range of iD cars.

Not only will these factories serve as the power source for Volkswagen's cars, but we can also imagine that the wider Volkswagen Group will also benefit from the cuttting-edge development.

So we know that VW is serious on a financial note, but it turns out that it's also having a minor identity crisis around these movements, after a now-deleted press release was posted revealing a new name.

According to CNBC, Volkswagen of American was set to be turned into 'Voltswagen of America'. For those that haven't made the connection, it seems like a very PR way of incorporating the word 'Volt' into the name.

In this release, the German brand claimed that this move would be a “public declaration of the company’s future-forward investment in e-mobility," but all petrol-powered models will keep the traditional name.

The document was dated April 29, so it could've been accidental publish on VW's part, or maybe it was a leak that's meant to generate media hype around the name — which it achieved.

Another explanation could lie in the fact that we're only two days out from April Fools, and we know how much the car industry loves a good goof. So who really knows.