Volkswagen New Zealand serves up its own range for all-new Amarok

Volkswagen's all-new Amarok will serve up the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four and 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 engines as the Ford Ranger on which it is based - in exactly the same states of tune, with 125kW/405Nm from the single-turbo four, 154kW/500Nm from the biturbo and 184kW/600Nm from the V6.

While not directly addressed by VW at this stage, it's also safe to assume the Amarok will mirror the Ranger's part-time selectable 4WD on the four-cylinder models and add the on-demand full-time AWD technology for the V6.

But from there, Amarok aims to go its own way, with the range "designed and conceived in Germany and Australia" says VW. It has its own look and even the cabin is largely VW-specific, although it shares its basic layout and some components with the Ford, including the portrait screen and the stubby electronic gear selector.

The entry $65,000 Amarok Life gets the 125kW single-turbo and a six-speed automatic. It includes 17-inch alloy wheels, rear mechanical differential lock, LED headlights, heated exterior mirrors, multifunction leather steering wheel and 12in touchscreen infotainment. Driver assistance features include Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

The $75,000 Style gets the 154kW biturbo and adds 18in wheels, styling bar, LED Matrix headlights, 12in touchscreen infotainment, ambient lighting, and keyless entry/start. A towbar is also standard.

There's a choice of two V6s. The $88,000 PanAmericana rides on different (black) 18in alloys, all-terrain tyres, black exterior detailing, heated leather seats, Harman Kardon audio and ambient lighting.

The second V6 wears the familiar Aventura name. This $90,000 model has 20in wheels, different front bumper, exterior chrome styling accents, body-coloured sports bar, Advanced Park Assist and Area View Camera.

Model-for-model the Amarok looks to be more expensive than the sister Ranger, although it also seems to be higher-specification in most instances.

One thing VW can't offer is its own version of the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol Raptor. That remains a Ford exclusive.