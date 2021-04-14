Volkswagen NZ celebrates record sales throughout March

Just recently, Motor Industry Association (MIA) figures revealed that the March just gone was the biggest March in terms of vehicle sales that New Zealand has had since records started.

Volkswagen is one brand that has seemed to come out on top of this local boom, registering a new record for sales throughout this same month.

Greg Leet, Volkswagen New Zealand's General Manager explained that the recent launch of two highly-anticipated vehicles heavily contributed to the brand hitting over 150 per cent of the expected targets.

These two models were the new Golf and the Tiguan SUV, which were both launched locally at an event that DRIVEN attended last month.

According to Volkswagen NZ, looking after recent customers will be the top priority moving forward rather than attempting to repeat the same success it saw last month.

“While we will continue to do all we can to replicate these sales targets in coming months, Volkswagen New Zealand’s focus for 2021 will also shift to aftersales products to ensure servicing flexibility for our valued customers,” explains Leet.