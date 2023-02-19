Volkswagen NZ's electric Kombi on hold: hold the Buzzer and wait

A delay for the ID. Buzz, the modern-day pure-electric interpretation of the famed T1 (aka the Bus, Bulli, Transporter and Microbus), is a tough fess-up for the national distributor, VW Commercials New Zealand.

Even though it was bound to deliver as a pricey bauble (starting price in the sole right-hand drive market, the United Kingdom, is $110,000) the Buzz has powerful emotional cachet and VW NZ was betting on that retro-cool hooking Kiwis.

Instead, it will rely now on a modern medium crossover, the ID.4 and coupe-styled ID.5 (above) that is cheaper – spanning a Clean Car Discount-attracting $79,990 to $94,490 – but none of retro-reborn chic.

Admission about the wheels having fallen off the Bus has come from the boss of VW Commercials, a sister operation to the passenger division with responsibility for vans and the Amarok utility.

“We’ve pushed for it as hard as we can … the factory is probably fed up with the amount of hassle we have given them,” said Kevin Richards, general manager of the operation.

It was all to no avail. Other markets have priority. The vehicle is scheduled to arrive here now in the first half of 2024, as a commercial van – "transporter" in VW-speak called Buzz Cargo - as well as a five-seater passenger version, fingers’ crossed.

“We’ll get them as quickly as we can … but it won’t be this year unless there an exceptional change in circumstances.”

Which means? Basically, the United Kingdom cancelling some stock. Which is wholly unlikely.

“If the factory phoned me tomorrow and asked ‘do you want 500?’ of course I’d be up for it, I’d take their arm off,” Richards said.

“But the reality is that, as much as the factory had committed (last year) to the Buzz being with us in the latter part of this year, it’s probably now going to move to the first half of 2024.

“We have to take this squarely on the chin.

“The factory has been absolutely swamped with demand, with expectations far exceeding capacity. All the orders they have from Europe are taking precedence. That’s just a reality we have to live with.”

Delay for the most characterful of the ID models is the latest of a succession of setbacks and challenges related to establishing Volkswagen’s electric car identity since it launched in Germany in 2020.

Shorthand for "intelligent design", ID looks on track to finally settle in from around mid-year, with ID.4/ID.5, though not every aspect of this introduction seems resolved.

The second half of 2023 will be a busy time for all mainstream VW Group brands. ID is pure VW, but the technology – single and dual motor drivetrains, a diversity of battery sizes on a common platform, called MEB - also spreads to other Group brands represented here. The MEB-based Audi (Q4), Skoda (Enyaq iV) and Cupra (Born) cars will also show this year.

Though there are still uncertainties about supply strength and exact arrival timing for all in respect to customer availability, pre-release programmes are under way for the Q4 and Enyaq iV.

Buzz not making it to NZ doesn’t leave VW Commercials with a bare cupboard. Interest in Amarok has rocketed since NZ pricing and model choice details were shared last week, Richards says.

Even so, Buzz is a car that really rates as being an "11 out of 10". He and Richard Giltrap, chairman of European Motor Distributors, went to Denmark last September specifically to drive it. It impressed and then some.

“We’re both massive fans. It’s that good. And that’s the reason why we have wait a little bit longer … it’s so good that it’s too popular.”

Buzz already being in the UK raises inevitable prospect of examples coming in as grey imports – as has happened with ID.4, ID.3 (being held off for NZ sale until a facelift comes) and Enyaq iV – but Richards is ambivalent.

Buzz has been a long time in the making. It was teased in four different design concepts across two decades, from 2001, before the big global unveiling last March, an occasion that triggered Richards to announce the 2023 target.

Regardless of when it comes, he is confident the car will also create a lot of love for the brand by bringing back some happy memories.

In as much as the Buzz relies on a healthy dollop of nostalgia, with an over-sized VW logo on the front and two tone paint schemes, it’s totally forward-looking, being purely electric though so far produced in just one mechanical specification, comprising a 77kWh battery and 150kW/310Nm electric motor driving the rear wheels to a maximum speed of 145kmh.

Maximum WLTP-assessed range of 415km is claimed. It enables DC charging rates of up to 170kW, meaning the battery can go from five to 80 per cent charge in as little as half an hour. The 11kW AC charger can theoretically fully charge the battery in seven hours and 30 minutes.