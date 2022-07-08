Volkswagen reveals all-new V6-powered Amarok ute

Though utes might not be leading the sales charts in New Zealand anymore, brands aren't showing any signs of slowing up with new product, as just overnight, Volkswagen revealed the new Amarok.

According to Volkswagen New Zealand, buyers are able to register their interest now for this new model, and can expect to see deliveries start in the first quarter of 2023, with prices announced later this year.

For some time now, it's been known that the new Amarok would be sharing a platform with the new Ford Ranger, and this looks to be evident by the new muscular body lines worn by the Amarok.

The wheelbase measures 173mm longer than the last model, but the overall length is up by just 96mm. This provides for less overhang at either end, improving off-road ability. It also gets an upgraded wading depth of 800mm.

This new Amarok will be offered with two different all-wheel drive systems, or with just a rear-wheel drive power train.

In terms of engine options, Kiwis will be glad to hear that the 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6 will be returning, alongside a four-cylinder diesel option. More information on power and torque is expected closer to the local launch date.

Interestingly, there's no mention of a hybrid version in the release, meaning that Volkswagen won't be competing with the likes of Toyota in the future, with its hybrid Hilux.

Heavy haulers will be pleased to hear that the Amarok's towing capacity of 3.5-tonnes has been retained for this new model.

On the inside, things have been updated nicely with an all-new 12-inch touchscreen infotainment display. It also gets over 30 driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control - which is a biggie in the ute segment.