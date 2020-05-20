Volkswagen reveals New Zealand pricing for the funky T-Cross SUV

As manufacturers look to fill vehicle line-up with an SUV for every occasion, we've seen them get bigger and smaller. VW has managed to fill the smallest slot with the funky little T-Cross SUV.

Unveiled near the end of last year, the T-Cross is built on the Polo's platform, so is exclusively offered in a front-wheel drive guise, and takes styling cues from VW's other SUVs.

Up until recently, the T-Cross was only offered in other markets around the world, but Volkswagen has confirmed that it has landed in New Zealand, and is set to start from $34,240.

Four model types are offered here, the Life, Style, and 1st Edition use a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that's capable of 85kW and 200Nm of torque. Whereas the R-Line makes use of a 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder that makes 110kW and 250Nm.

Thanks to the array of safety tech on board, the T-Cross was given a five-star safety rating by ANCAP. This tech includes AEB, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear traffic alert.

While it falls under the compact SUV category, the T-Cross still measures over 4 metres in length and features up to 455 litres of luggage space with the seats up, and an impressive 1,281 with them down.

Greg Leet, General Manager of Volkswagen Passenger Vehicles seems confident that the T-Cross will be a good performer in New Zealand, saying: “it may be Volkswagen’s smallest SUV, but it has what it takes to become a great one.

The T-Cross not only allows us to play in one of the largest segments of the automotive sector but it has a lot to offer our Kiwi customers. We are confident that this model has what it takes to become one of the best small SUVs in the country.”

It was also noted in Volkswagen's release that the T-Roc will be returning to New Zealand later this year, meaning that the brand's SUV line-up will consist of five models.

Click here to view all Volkswagen listings on Driven.