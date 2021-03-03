Home / News / Volkswagen's electric Kombi to be brand's first autonomous vehicle

Volkswagen's electric Kombi to be brand's first autonomous vehicle

By Andrew Sluys • 03/03/2021
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

While Volkswagen might be one of the biggest automotive brands on earth, it has taken the German giant a few years to jump on the electric vehicle buzz, with its first one releasing late last year.

Dubbed the ID.3, this little electric hatch kicks off the ID range which is set to span the brand's whole line-up, and includes a revived Kombi that has been called the ID. Buzz.

As well as taking on retro styling cues, this van will be completely electric, and also serve as the brand's very first fully autonomous vehicle, and will be used in 'Robo-taxi' services.

According to Volkswagen, the investment in autonomous driving technologies has eclipsed $1.3 billion, and has been developed with numerous tech companies and start-ups.

“We are setting the course for the future of mobility – autonomous, electric driving will make an important contribution to urban mobility and road safety,” said Carsten Intra, CEO of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. “Our vehicles are the logical first choice to apply such systems to.”

Volkswagen is reportedly aiming to launch this funky electric van before the end of 2022, but autonomous driving functions wouldn't be rolled out until 2025.

It remains unclear as to whether New Zealand would be getting the ID. Buzz, but considering Volkswagen's willingness to bring the ID. 3 down here, we're hopeful.

Volkswagen
