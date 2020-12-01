Volkswagen's 'game-changing' ID.3 EV emerges for sale in NZ

When you look at Volkswagen's vehicles through the years, the most important ones by far are the small ones. It started with the Beetle, which made way for the Golf, which is now near the end of its lifespan.

According to the German brand, the new ID.3 will be the most important vehicle it has released since the Golf, effectively becoming a fully-electric, mainstream replacement to the iconic hatch.

Due to Covid-19 supply struggles, it's hard to say when Volkswagen will officially bring the ID.3 into New Zealand, but one had emerged for sale on DRIVEN.co.nz, set to land in January.

According to the listing, this is an ID.3 Pro 1st Edition, that's finished in Moonstone Grey. This means that it gets a few fancy badges, and a set of eye-catching alloy wheels.

In terms of electric performance, the 58kWh battery allows for a range of up to 410km to be achieved off a single charge. It can accept 100kW DC charging, and 11kW AC charging.

We are yet to get official pricing for the VW ID.3 in New Zealand, so the sticker price of this one at $87,990 could be right on the money.

