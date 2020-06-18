Volkswagen's highly-anticipated ID.4 electric SUV unveiled in China

Thanks to bizarre laws around vehicle unveilings, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has stolen VW's limelight and revealed the highly-anticipated ID.4 SUV to the world.

Chinese law states that manufacturers must submit completely uncensored photos of a car before its launch, which are then posted to the MIIT website, for everyone to see.

Don't want to miss a thing? Click here to sign up for DRIVEN's newsletter

In VW's case, this has led to images of both the ID.4 X (white) and ID.4 Crozz (grey) emerging ahead of the official launch. And as expected, the SUV looks just like the renders that were released last year.

It's obvious that the design language used here relates closely to that of the ID.3 hatch, a car that Volkswagen has previously described as the brand's most important since the Golf.

Both the ID.4 X and ID.4 Crozz share the same wheelbase, but the X is the bigger one of the two. Different bumper designs and ride heights contribute to these height and length differences.

As they are in the ID family, both of these SUVs are fully electric, and reportedly are powered by the electric motor found in the higher end ID.3 models. This produces 150kW, and will likely be mounted on the rear axle.

In terms of battery options, the choices will again be similar to the ID.3, with the largest one being capable of 500km on a single charge.

This ID.4 is reportedly set to release in China later this year, with international pricing and availability yet to be announced.

Click here to view all Volkwagen listings on DRIVEN