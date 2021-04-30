Volkswagen's new ID.4 GTX revealed as a performance EV SUV

Thanks to Volkswagen's iconic Golf, we've grown to learn that 'GTI' means reasonably fast, but to save confusion, it doesn't look like the German brand is going to be slapping the same badges on its EVs.

Instead, if an EV is reasonably fast, but not over-the-top, it will likely get the 'GTX' badge as the recently revealed performance variant of the ID.4 has.

To create this GTX, Volkswagen has given the ID.4 SUV 67kW, meaning that it can make the 0-100km/h sprint two seconds faster than the standard ID.4.

Instead of just upsizing the motor that sits on the rear axle, a second electric motor has been added to the front axle, which not only increases power, but also means that this GTX is all-wheel drive.

This means that the GTX has a total power figure of 219kW, and will go 0-100km/h in just 6.2 seconds, before topping out at 180km/h.

Will this performance, it's unlikely to give the Tesla Model Y or the Mustang Mach-E any anxiety, but will serve as a benchmark for middle-of-the-road performance EVs as the Golf GTI has done for many decades in its segment.

On the battery front, this GTX gets a 77kWh unit that should be good for around 480km of range on a single charge. It will charge at a maximum speed of 125kW, which reportedly will add around 300km in 30 minutes.

Volkswagen is set to offer the ID.4 GTX in Europe later this year, but don't expect to see it here for a while. Volkswagen has previously mentioned that the ID.4 won't be landing in New Zealand until at least 2023.