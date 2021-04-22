Volkswagen's updated Polo revealed with fresh looks and new tech

Over the past year or so, Volkswagen has been rolling out updates across its fleet, normalising its bold new design language across every vehicle.

The lovable little Polo is the latest in the line-up to receive its refresh, which has resulted in a hatch that looks like a smaller version of the recently-launched Mk8 Golf.

Unlike the Golf, which is an all-new car, the Polo has only received a facelift, which has limited changes on the outside to just lights and bumpers. The main change here is the illuminated strip at the top of the grille, stretching the width of the car.

On the inside, the changes aren't as obvious, but it gets the same touch-sensitive temperature buttons that we've already seen on the Golf and ID.3.

It gets an 8.0-inch digital gauge cluster, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display in basic models, while the higher-spec models get a 10.25-inch and 9.2-inch pairing.

Like the Golf, this Polo will be offered in a multitude of trims, including Life, Style, and R-Line. Opting for the GTI spec should get you a hotter powertrain, but details around that are yet to be released.

Speaking of engines, the Polo will launch with a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine. While international markets will get a choice of guises when it comes to this little mill, we can imagine that just the higher-spec examples with 70kW and 81kW will be offered here.

Power is exclusively sent to the front wheels through either a five-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG, but like the engines, we'd be surprised to see a manual make it down here.

Pricing and availability will likely be revealed closer to the local launch date.