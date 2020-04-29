Volvo brake problem recall impacts just one, lonely XC40 SUV

When a car is recalled, things can get very complicated very quickly. Different regions can be impacted differently. All of one vehicle in one region might feature a certain fault because of the factory where they're sourced from, while another region with a different factory source might emerge scot-free, for example.

And the Volvo XC40's latest recall is different again.

Over the ditch, Volvo has confirmed that 32 of its award-winning XC40s have been recalled over brake issues stemming from a missing fastener intended to attach the brake booster to the vehicle frame. The issue means that, in some affected vehicles, braking ability can be weaker than expected in the event of an emergency.

Impacted vehicles were produced over a very specific time period; from February 27, 2020 to March 18, 2020.

We contacted Volvo New Zealand, and found out that the recall also impacted a vehicle in New Zealand. A vehicle. Just one single vehicle.

"We have been advised that there is one XC40 in New Zealand affected by the recall you have seen reported across the Tasman," said a Volvo New Zealand spokesperson.

"The repair is anticipated to take just 10 minutes, and we are in the process of scheduling the work with the customer concerned."

