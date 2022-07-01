Volvo New Zealand to add two new electric SUVs to local line-up this year

As the EV race heats up internationally, brands are racing to get stock, and New Zealand is no different, with Volvo being the latest brand to confirm the planned arrival of two new models.

Just recently, Volvo Cars New Zealand confirmed pricing for the XC40 Recharge, and the C40 Recharge coupe, both of which are fully electric SUVs.

Set to arrive in late 2022, the XC40 Recharge will be the first pure electric Volvo to go on sale in New Zealand. It will be sold in two models, the P6 and the P8 dual motor.

Priced at $83,900, the P6 gets a 69kWh battery that's capable of driving up to 450km on a single charge. The P8 will start from $97,700 and gets a larger 78kWh battery with 500km of range.

It's a similar story for the C40, which uses the same batteries for the P6 and P8 models. The C40 starts at $85,900 for the P6, and $100,900 for the P8.

Interestingly, none of these electric SUVs will qualify for a rebate under the government's clean car scheme, as the cut-off sits at $80,000.

“We are looking forward to introducing New Zealand drivers to Volvo’s uniquely Scandinavian fully electric Recharge range,” says Volvo Cars New Zealand general manager Ben Montgomery.

“We are not surprised to see the 2022 allocation of these vehicles already sold out with all new orders taken from this point onwards aligned to 2023 vehicle arrivals.”

Each model comes well-equipped with a four-year unlimited data plan, and a Google/Android-developed infotainment system. This system will also be able to be updated remotely.