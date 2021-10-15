Volvo release vehicle made from fossil-free steel in plight to reduce CO2 emissions

The Volvo Group released a load carrier with claims it was the first vehicle ever made using steel made of fossil-free steel.

The steel was created using hydrogen rather than the carbon-intensive coking coal that's typically used in steel production.

This comes following an announcement in June that Volvo would partner with SSAB to source the steel made free of fossil fuel. And according to SSAB, the steel industry accounts for 7% of global direct carbon emissions, which in turn accounts for 35% of the CO2 emitted during the manufacturing of Volvo's petrol and diesel vehicles, and 20% for their EVs.

Martin Lindqvist, President and CEO of SSAB, says “having the world´s first actual vehicle made using SSAB´s fossil-free steel is a true milestone.”

“Our collaboration with Volvo Group shows that green transition is possible and brings results,” he continues.

This is the first in a series of concept cars from Volvo, set to make their debut in 2022. The steel plays an important role in reducing the companies carbon emissions, something it's been committed to doing for some time, saying it'll be climate neutral by 2040.

"Volvo Group is committed to pioneering partnerships such as this with SSAB to develop attractive, safe, and efficient new vehicles and machines that pave the way for a more sustainable transport and infrastructure system adopted for the future,” says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO Volvo Group.

SSAB anticipates it won't be ready to produce steel at a commercial scale until 2026, which means it will be a while until we see production vehicles with the fossil-free steel from Volvo. But when it eventually happens, it'll be joined by Mercedes, who have also signed a deal with SSAB. Mercedes aim to produce its first prototype body parts using the steel next year.