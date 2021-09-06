Home / News / VOTE: HSV or EV - what would you choose?

VOTE: HSV or EV - what would you choose?

By Driven • 06/09/2021
The HSV vs EV question is an interesting one, as your putting old-fashioned Australian V8 power up against new-age vehicles that don't burn a drop of petrol. 

We covered this question in last week's episode of Zooming with DRIVEN, and it was a landslide defeat for the EVs. 

Click here to watch the full episode of Zooming with DRIVEN

Where do your allegiances lie, would you rather have a supercharged HSV, or a superfast EV with a different type of supercharger? Vote below. 

