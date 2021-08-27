VOTE: Is Nissan's new Z the best one yet? Zooming with DRIVEN

Last week, Nissan whipped the covers off the latest iteration of the Fairlady family, and unlike the cars that have come before it, this one is simply just known as the 'Z'.

Featuring retro styling which takes inspiration at the front from the 240Z, and at the rear from the 300ZX, this new Z is an awesome nod to the iconic Z cars that have come before it.

Unlike the GR Supra, Nissan is planning on offering the Z with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. A nine-speed auto will also be available if three pedals don't appeal.

As expected, a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine sits at the business end of the Z. This VR30DDTT is reportedly good for around 300kW and 474Nm of torque, which is available between 1,600 and 5,600rpm.