VW and Audi modify their iconic logos to promote social distancing

As Coronavirus takes hold of the world, governments are doing everything to contain the spread by putting countries into lockdown, but at an individual level, social distancing is the most important thing to do.

To promote this, VW and Audi have modified their iconic logos that have remained the same for years, and moved the individual parts away from each other, symbolising distancing.

Those that still aren't sure what social distancing refers to, the World Health Organization has put it into plain terms: "to maintain at least 1 metre distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing."

As most automotive manufacturing plants have workers in close proximity to each other, the majority have closed their doors around the world. White collar workers have been told to continue to work from home where possible.

Both brands also released a statement about the importance of distancing right now.

“At Volkswagen, we traditionally stand together in all crises and support each other. We are convinced that together we will find new ways and solutions that will enable us to overcome this crisis. Right now it is particularly important that we follow the rules of conduct and hygiene with a lot of discipline. Stay safe – keep social distance!”

“Stay at home, keep your distance, stay healthy, support each other – we are in this together. As a global company and a global community, our highest priority is to identify any opportunities to #FlattenTheCurve. Stay safe.”

While these two German brands are promoting safe practices online, American brands have already sprung into action to help produce safety equipment. Both Ford and GM have both revealed plans to produce respirators.