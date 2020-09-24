VW looks to take down Toyota's RAV4 with the fully-electric ID.4 SUV

Despite what Elon Musk has done with Tesla, not every electric vehicle is going to feature a painfully-fast 0-100km/h time, and be the height of luxury motoring.

A perfect example of this in Volkswagen's recently-unveiled ID.4 SUV, which is more RAV4 than it is Model Y, and is set to be the vehicle that turns the majority of the population onto EVs.

Volkswagen is making the shift to electric vehicles a lot faster than other brands, with countless vehicles set to join the ID range in the coming years. We've already seen the most important, the ID.3, and this ID.4 comes in at a close second.

Upon revealing this fully-electric SUV, Scott Keogh, Volkswagen Group America's CEO said that it “drives like a GTI, it has the packaging of a Tiguan and the purpose of the Beetle.”

Sitting on the MEB platform, the ID.4 is offered in two specifications - a rear-wheel drive base model, and an all-wheel drive variant.

Sending power exclusively to the rear wheels, the base model ID.4 features 150kW and 309Nm of torque from the electric motor situated on the rear axle. An 82kWh battery reportedly provides 402km of range on a full charge.

The more powerful all-wheel drive ID.4 is set to go on sale later on in 2021. This model uses two electric motors, which make a combined 225kW. Performance for this model hasn't been released, but the base will do the 0-100km/h sprint in 8.5 seconds.

In terms of charging, the ID.4 can use both AC and DC chargers. The 11kW onboard charger allows the battery to be filled in seven hours when using a home charger, and when fast charging, the battery will hit 80 per cent in around 38 minutes.

On the inside, the ID.4 is quite basic by today's tech standards, and uses a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that sits next to a 5.3-inch ID.Cockpit digital display. Within this system, gesture control, and the 'Hello ID' voice assistant comes standard.

While an international delivery date is yet to be revealed, Volkswagen has revealed that America will receive the ID.4 in the first quarter of next year.