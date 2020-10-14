VW's new Golf GTI Clubsport is a track day machine for daily duties

Just recently, Volkswagen New Zealand managed to get its hand on a handful of Golf GTI TCRs, which were released as a final hoorah for the Mk7 GTI, and a handful of extra goodies.

Along the same lines, the German brand has recently whipped the covers of the eighth-generation GTI Clubsport, which is designed to be the GTI for people who are fans of the odd track day.

Just like the Mk7 TCR, this new Clubsport wears a subtle livery that differentiates it from the standard GTI, but doesn't go overboard on the aggressive styling cues (besides the rather large front bumper).

Beneath the bonnet sits the same turbocharged 2.0-litre engine as the standard GTI, but a few extra kilowatts were pulled out of it. 221kW/400Nm are the new numbers, which is significantly higher than the 180kW/370Nm starting point.

This power is sent exclusively to the front wheels through Volkswagen's DSG transmission, and a 0-100km/h time of less than six seconds is reportedly possible. That is before it tops out at an electronically-limited 250km/h.

Another new feature of the Clubsport is the VAQ electromechanical locking front differential that replaces the standard GTI diff. This unit will adjust with the different driving modes, sending different levels of power to each wheel.

To keep things in check at speed, upgraded brakes with twin-piston callipers have been added. Both the ABS and stability control systems were fined tuned to allow more slip and improve braking performance.

Arguably the most interesting aspect of this new GTI Clubsport is the fact that there are fifteen Dynamic Chassis Control settings between comfort and sport, even including a mode especially tuned for the Nurburgring.